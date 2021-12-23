Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 986,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

