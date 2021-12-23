Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

