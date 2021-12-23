Critical Survey: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EzFill alerts:

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EzFill and CarMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 0 3 9 0 2.75

CarMax has a consensus price target of $155.18, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A CarMax 4.48% 25.78% 5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarMax $18.95 billion 1.09 $746.92 million $7.04 18.16

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.