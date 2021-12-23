Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average is $189.33. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.