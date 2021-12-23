Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $154,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

