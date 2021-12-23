Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,497.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $55,497.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,520,081 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

