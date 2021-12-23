CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSGS opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

