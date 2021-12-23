CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

