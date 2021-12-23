Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $102,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

