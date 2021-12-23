Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $102,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

