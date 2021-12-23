Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,899.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,748.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

