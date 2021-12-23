Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 3.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.54. 4,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,429,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 834,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

