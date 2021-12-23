Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $5,511.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007055 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

