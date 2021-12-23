Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

