Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €10.50 ($11.80) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

PBB opened at €10.35 ($11.62) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.51. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

