Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Dec 23rd, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €10.50 ($11.80) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

PBB opened at €10.35 ($11.62) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.51. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

