Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.86

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on DWHHF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

