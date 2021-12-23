Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.48

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.48 and last traded at $213.48, with a volume of 4689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.71.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

