Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $619,720.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

