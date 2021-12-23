Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 5,802 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 10.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

