Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

