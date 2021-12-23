DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.40 million and the highest is $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

