DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 37,764 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $153.85 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.26, a P/E/G ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

