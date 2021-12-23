DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 37,764 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $153.85 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.26, a P/E/G ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
