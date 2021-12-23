DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,694,000 after buying an additional 263,998 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.26, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

