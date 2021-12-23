Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,971.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $37.19 or 0.00076584 BTC on popular exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $61,971.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00210288 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

