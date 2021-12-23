Don-key (DON) Tops One Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00321586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,669,420 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.