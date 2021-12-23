Donut (DONUT) Price Down 8% This Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Donut has a total market capitalization of $672,413.01 and $3,372.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

