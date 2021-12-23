Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 989,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

