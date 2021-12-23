DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

