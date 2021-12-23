DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

