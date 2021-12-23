DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $12.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,301.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00902071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00254308 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00024546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

