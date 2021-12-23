Drops Ownership Power Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $310,431.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

