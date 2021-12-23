DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $127.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.
NYSE:DTE opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.