DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $127.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.