DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.