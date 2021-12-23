Dye & Durham (DYNDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS: DYNDF):

12/8/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

