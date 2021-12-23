Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

