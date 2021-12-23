Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

