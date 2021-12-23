Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New $499,000 Investment in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OBT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

