Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,335 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,930,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,906,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,774. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

