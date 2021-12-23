Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $229.03. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

