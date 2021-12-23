Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.50. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

