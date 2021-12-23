Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

