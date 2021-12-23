Eden Reaches 1-Day Volume of $79,825.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $79,825.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

