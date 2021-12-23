Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 8,840 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,939 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

