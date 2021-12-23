Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 9.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 83.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in 3M by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M stock opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

