Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

