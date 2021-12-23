Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

