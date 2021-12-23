Edward J. Dulac III Sells 15,977 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FATE opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.