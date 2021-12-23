Edward J. Dulac III Sells 15,977 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FATE opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

