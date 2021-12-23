El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $526.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.