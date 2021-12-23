Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $187.59 million and $546,859.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,338,875 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

