Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

